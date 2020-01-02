Ex-NFLer With Concussion Award Ordered To Pay Funder

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ordered former NFL player Toby L. Wright on Thursday to pay over $660,000 plus interest to litigation funder Thrivest, even though the company says his bank balance suggests he has spent nearly all of his $1.1 million concussion award. "Equally disturbing, the account shows more than $330,000 paid to two Arizona casinos and numerous potentially fraudulent transfers," Thrivest Specialty Funding LLC wrote to U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody on Thursday. Thrivest's letter renewed calls for a judgment from the court, and Judge Brody granted the order in Thrivest's favor shortly thereafter. Wright, a former safety who...

