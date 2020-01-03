Tribes Ask 9th Circ. To Review Card Game Exclusivity

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- Three tribes have asked the Ninth Circuit to revive their suit accusing California of failing to enforce a ban on "banking and percentage" card games in nontribal cardrooms, saying a lower court wrongly decided that state-tribal compacts cite no right to card game exclusivity. The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation on Dec. 30 asked the appellate court to overturn the lower court's decision that compact amendments made in 2015 and 2016 no longer guarantee the same constitutional right of exclusivity that was bargained for in the original 1999...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS