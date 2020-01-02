Porn Website Nears $12.8M Trial Loss For Tricking Models

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- A San Diego court is poised to hit GirlsDoPorn.com with $12.8 million in damages in the wake of a trial centering on allegations that people and corporate entities associated with the adult website tricked women into appearing in pornographic films that were widely shared. In a tentative decision filed Thursday, Judge Kevin Enright appeared to be convinced by the claims of nearly two dozen women bringing the lawsuit, which said the plaintiffs were falsely told that the pornographic films wouldn't be shared widely and that their participation wouldn't have negative consequences. Judge Enright said that contrary to the promises made to...

