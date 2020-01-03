Real Estate Rumors: Brian Friedman, Prive Group, S3 Capital

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:16 PM EST) -- Real estate investor Brian Friedman plans to make a bid to acquire the lease at President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel, The Washington Post reported Friday. Friedman hopes to partner either with Hilton or Hong Kong chain Rosewood to rebrand the 263-room Trump International Hotel, the Post reported. Real estate firm Prive Group has picked up a Hampton Inn in South Florida for $17.3 million, The Real Deal reported Friday. The deal is for a 109-room hotel close to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, at 2301 S.W. 12th Ave., and the seller is Apple Hospitality REIT, according to the report. The...

