Wawa Settles Class Suit Over Booting Workers Off Stock Plan

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 5:36 PM EST) -- Wawa and a class of former employees have told the Third Circuit they've settled a lawsuit accusing the convenience store chain of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by forcing former workers to leave the employee stock ownership plan. The parties sent the Third Circuit a notice of settlement on Thursday, asking the appellate court to stay their dispute over class certification while they move for preliminary approval of the deal in Pennsylvania district court. They did not disclose the terms of the settlement. "The parties are presently preparing ... a formal settlement agreement," Wawa and the former workers wrote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS