Avenatti Spars With Nike Over Evidence Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- Less than three weeks before embattled celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti faces trial on charges he attempted to extort Nike out of $20 million, the parties continue to trade motions over evidence, including whether prosecutors can offer evidence of Avenatti’s finances and whether he can call certain Nike employees to testify. In a motion filed Friday in the Southern District of New York, Avenatti argued the government should not be allowed to introduce evidence that he was in “significant debt” at the time he allegedly made the threat to Nike, saying the information would be prejudicial and irrelevant to his supposed motive....

