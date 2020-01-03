Attys Must Show Work For $23M Fees In American Realty Deal

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge pointed to a lack of billing records on Friday as he held off approving nearly $23 million in attorney fees requested by derivative plaintiffs in a case revolving around allegedly shady accounting practices at the real estate business formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein issued a two-page order directing the parties seeking $22,920,000 in fees and $594,882 in expenses to file billing records and other relevant information with the court by Jan. 10. "Unless derivative plaintiffs' counsel provides contemporaneous and detailed billing records showing services they performed in each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS