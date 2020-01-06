Using Missing Facts As A Defense In NYC Asbestos Suits

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- In a personal injury lawsuit, it is reasonable to expect that a plaintiff’s theory of liability against a defendant be supported by facts. If a plaintiff is unable to present any facts to support his theory, investigating the claim becomes impossible. This is because without underlying material facts, the plaintiff’s theory does not have any substance. The New York City Asbestos Litigation court has adopted the legal standard that a defendant can establish its defense as a matter of law, if it can show that the evidentiary record cannot support an inference of exposure to asbestos.[1] The decision in Cosgriff further...

