Reggae Artist Drops Miley Cyrus 'Can't Stop' Copyright Suit

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Jamaican reggae artist on Friday dropped his copyright infringement lawsuit alleging Miley Cyrus' 2013 hit "We Can't Stop" ripped off his earlier track, less than a year after a Manhattan federal judge refused to toss the case. The parties filed an agreement on Friday to discontinue with prejudice the action brought by dancehall artist Flourgon — whose legal name is Michael May — against the pop singer, producer Mike WiLL Made It, Sony and others. The agreement states that each party will bear its own costs and attorney fees. Flourgon sued Cyrus in March 2018, claiming that "We Can't Stop,"...

