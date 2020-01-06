Cuomo Says Seneca Nation's Thruway Suit Is Out Of Gas

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state officials urged a federal court Friday to toss the Seneca Nation's suit over a portion of the New York State Thruway on reservation land, saying the tribe's challenge to a highway easement was resolved long ago. The Seneca Nation argued in November that it should be able to bring claims disputing an easement for the Thruway through the tribe's Western New York reservation under the Ex parte Young doctrine, which provides an exception to sovereign immunity when parties seek to stop ongoing violations of federal law and block such behavior in the future....

