Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:35 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has approved a $135 million deal to end multidistrict litigation over allegedly defective Navistar diesel engines, rejecting arguments by The Walt Disney Co., US Foods Inc. and other companies that the deal didn't compensate for the lost resale value of the trucks. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall signed off on the deal, which ends litigation brought by truck drivers who claim that 2010-13 model year MaxxForce 11, 13 or 15 Advanced "Exhaust Gas Recirculation" diesel engines have a defectively designed integrated emissions system. Class members have three options for compensation under the deal. They...

