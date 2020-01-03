7th Circ. Sanctions Atty $1K For Altering Pics In Walmart Suit

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 10:43 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday handed a $1,000 fine to an Indiana attorney accused of intentionally altering photos to make it appear they backed up claims that his client slipped and fell at a Walmart store and then lying to the court when asked about the change. The three-judge panel had hinted back in November that it might sanction James E. Ayers for the photo foul-up that happened during an appeal of the dismissal of his client's claims, but gave him a chance to defend his actions. However, the attorney’s response failed to sway the appellate judges. The panel first took issue with...

