Labaton Sucharow Takes Driver's Seat In Uber IPO Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- Labaton Sucharow LLP will act as lead counsel for Uber shareholders who allege the ride-hailing giant misled them in the run-up to its initial public offering, according to documents filed in California federal court. Labaton Sucharow will spearhead the litigation on behalf of the Boston Retirement System, which claims it lost nearly $233,000 on its investment in Uber Technologies Inc., U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said in an order filed Friday. Thornton Law Firm will act as liaison counsel, the order said. Boston Retirement System claims it lost more than the other plaintiffs requesting to lead the suit, giving it the...

