Longfin Investors Seek Class Cert. To Get Default Judgment

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- Investors in shuttered cryptocurrency company Longfin Corp. on Friday asked a New York federal judge to certify their class so they can seek default judgment in their private securities action accusing the company of inflating its investor numbers on the heels of a 2017 offering. The investors noted that on Dec. 16, U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote ordered the investors to file a motion for default judgment against Longfin, its former chief executive Venkata S. Meenavalli and its former Chief Operating Officer Vivek K. Ratakonda, against whom the clerk of court has entered default. "In order to seek default judgment...

