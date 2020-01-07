Real Estate Rumors: Cantor Fitzgerald, Kitopi, Northpoint

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- A joint venture of Cantor Fitzgerald and BH Equities has purchased a Naperville, Illinois, apartment complex for $96 million, Crain's Chicago Business reported Tuesday. The deal is for Railway Plaza, which has 417 units, and the seller is Clarion Partners, Crain's said. The deal closed late last year and was the second-largest apartment complex sale in suburban Chicago in 2019, Crain's said. Startup Kitopi, which operates so-called ghost kitchen space for delivery-only restaurants, has reached a deal to lease 7,500 square feet in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The 10-year lease is for space at 116 W. Houston St., which is...

