Inhospitable Homeowners Can't Stop NJ Holiday Inn Plan

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- A Holiday Inn developer defeated a New Jersey homeowner group’s challenge to its expansion plans in Holmdel on Monday when a state appeals court refused to vacate a town’s approval of the project, reasoning that courts can’t consider newly raised arguments at the appellate stage. “Fairness dictates finality” was the conclusion of a three-judge panel that handed a defeat to the Newstead Holmdel Homeowners’ Association, which sued to overturn neighboring Hazlet Township’s green light for a new Holiday Inn Express hotel and additional parking alongside an existing hotel. The association’s appeal alleged that developer Gode Hotels LLC didn’t reveal to the...

