Pierce Bainbridge Wants To DQ Ex-Partner's Atty

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- Pierce Bainbridge has asked a New York state court to disqualify an opposing firm in a bitter lawsuit over alleged fraud at an infrastructure investment fund, saying that practice also represents a disgruntled former partner who claims Pierce Bainbridge inflates the value of its contingency cases to secure loans. Pierce Bainbridge’s disqualification motion, which was filed Friday, asks Justice Barry R. Ostrager to remove Neal Brickman and his firm, the Law Offices of Neal Brickman PC, from a suit that pits former law school friends and business partners Navaid Alam and Kabir Ahmad against one another. Brickman began representing Ahmad a...

