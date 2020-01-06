Teva To Pay $54M To End FCA Suit Alleging Bribes To Doctors

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 1:33 PM EST) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pony up $54 million to resolve a False Claims Act case accusing it of using speaker events to bribe doctors to prescribe two of its drugs, attorneys for two whistleblowers who brought the suit announced Monday. Shepherd Finkelman Miller & Shah LLP, which represented former Teva sales representatives Charles Arnstein and Hossam Senousy in their lawsuit, announced the deal to end the case, which alleged that doctors got speaker fees, pricey meals and liquor from Teva in exchange for prescribing multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone and Parkinson's disease drug Azilect. “Although we were faced with an adversary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS