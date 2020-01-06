Johnson & Johnson Settles Calif. Talc Case Midtrial

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 1:17 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson has ended one of its latest talc trials with a midtrial settlement, a California judge announced Monday, meaning a jury that was one of the first to hear about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's October finding of asbestos in a bottle of talcum powder will have no chance to weigh in on that information. Alameda County Judge Stephen Kaus made the announcement to the jury as proceedings Monday got underway, telling the jury, “I have some news, which is that the parties have settled their case. … I don’t know what the settlement is; I just know...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS