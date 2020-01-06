US Soccer Wants Promoter’s Antitrust Suit Kicked To Arbiters

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation Inc. has told a New York federal judge that a sports promoter's antitrust suit over being blocked from hosting season games must be sent to international soccer organization FIFA and potentially the Court of Arbitration for Sport, rather than play out in New York federal court. The game's American governing body filed papers Friday reinforcing its view that the allegations in a September complaint by Relevent Sports LLC belong in international arbitration and don't amount to an antitrust case. The suit claims that U.S. Soccer conspired with FIFA in violation of the Sherman Act to boycott players...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS