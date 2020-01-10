Rodeo Ruling Clarifies Atty Conflict Rules In Derivative Suits

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- On Dec. 20, in a row over control of Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth which is often referred to as the world’s largest honky-tonk and rodeo, the Texas Supreme Court denied a petition for writ of mandamus that sought reversal of the Fort Worth Court of Appeals’ refusal to disqualify the law firm of Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP from representing some of the owners and, nominally, the LLC.[1] Much has been written since Dec. 20 about the denial of the petition for writ of mandamus and the refusal to disqualify Kelly Hart. However, that is not the most significant legal point...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS