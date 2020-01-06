Apple Says Tossing $600M VirnetX Patent Verdict Isn't Enough

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- Nearly two months after the Federal Circuit threw out a nearly $600 million judgment against Apple Inc. for infringing four VirnetX network security patents, the tech giant on Monday asked the full court to go even further and take up parts of the case disputing the patents' validity. Apple wants another chance to argue that all four patents it was accused of infringing are invalid as obvious, saying the Texas district court and Federal Circuit wrongly stopped it from doing so. Additionally, Apple says the panel dodged its question about whether a particular patent claim was valid, and held it liable...

