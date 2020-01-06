USC's Landmark $215M Sex Abuse Deal Nears Final OK

Law360, Los Angeles (January 6, 2020, 10:27 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Los Angeles indicated Monday he would give final approval to a $215 million class action settlement brought by former patients of Dr. George Tyndall, a University of Southern California gynecologist accused of sexually abusing potentially thousands of women for decades. U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson told the parties at a hearing that he approved of the settlement, with only some details remaining on naming the three members of a panel who will oversee the claims process. The settlement will cover around 18,000 alleged victims and patients of Tyndall and is not contingent on them having officially...

