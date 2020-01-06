Insys Execs Say Restitution Should Be $18.4M, Not $306M

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- Seven former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executives on Monday told a Massachusetts federal judge to disregard the government’s bid for $306 million in restitution related to an opioid kickback scheme, saying restitution should be limited to $18.4 million. The company’s founder, John Kapoor, and six other higher-ups are tied to allegations the company bribed doctors through a sham speaker program so they would prescribe more and higher doses of the fentanyl spray Subsys. Prosecutors claimed the scheme led to patients needlessly being prescribed the powerful and addictive drug, which is meant for those with breakthrough cancer pain. After a blockbuster trial, Kapoor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS