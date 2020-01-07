Tribune Investors Can't Pursue Suit Over Failed Sinclair Deal

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday dismissed shareholders' proposed class action alleging that broadcast giant Tribune Media Co. hurt its stock price by hiding signs that its $3.9 billion merger with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. was crumbling. U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras granted three dismissal requests filed by Tribune Media and some of its executives and board members who had been named in the action; investment firm Oaktree Capital Management, which oversaw a November 2017 secondary offering of Tribune Media stock; and Morgan Stanley, which underwrote Oaktree’s offering. Judge Kocoras found that Tribune Media’s optimistic statements about the merger that investors...

