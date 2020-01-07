CVS, Walmart Look To Shift Blame To Doctors In Opioid MDL

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- A group of pharmacies led by CVS Pharmacy Inc., Walgreen Co. and Walmart Inc. are taking aim at droves of unnamed doctors, saying the Ohio counties suing as part of the sprawling opioid multidistrict litigation are unfairly blaming pharmacies instead of going after physicians for overprescribing the drugs. In a third-party complaint filed Monday, the pharmacies claim Cuyahoga County and other counties and municipalities targeted the pharmacies "in a misguided hunt for deep pockets," saying their pharmacists only fill prescriptions written by Ohio physicians, so if there is a problem with too many opioids being distributed, the fault lies with the...

