FXCM Investors Seek Class Cert. In Suit Over Secret Partner

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 3:33 PM EST) -- Investors in FXCM have asked a New York federal judge for class certification in their stock-drop suit accusing the online foreign exchange broker of hiding a profit-sharing agreement with a market maker it secretly controlled. Monday's motion came more than nine months after investors largely beat a dismissal bid from FXCM that had attempted to extricate the company and two former executives from allegations that they quietly established a market maker, Effex Capital LLC, for FXCM's supposedly conflict-free "No Dealing Desk" platform and took steps to conceal their control of it. Regulators revealed in February 2017 that FXCM would pay a...

