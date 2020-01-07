Ex-Goldman Sachs Banker Cops To Insider Trading

Law360, New York (January 7, 2020, 12:28 PM EST) -- Former Goldman Sachs banker Bryan Cohen copped to insider trading at an unannounced hearing in Manhattan federal court Tuesday, giving New York prosecutors a second conviction in an international stock fraud bust. The 33-year-old French national's surprise midmorning guilty plea, to a count of securities fraud conspiracy, was entered before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman. Cohen, who was terminated in late December by the $80 billion megabank, was accused of conspiring to pass tips in exchange for cash and attempting to conceal the conduct by using disposable mobile phones. The feds say one of the tips he passed along had to do...

