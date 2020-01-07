Calif. Justice Rips Individual Deals Killing PAGA Suits

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- A California Supreme Court justice on Tuesday criticized a restaurant chain's arguments that a worker who settled his individual labor violation claims can't pursue a Private Attorneys General Act action on behalf of other workers, saying under such a theory every employee could be bought off and asking, "When would it stop?" During a hearing in San Francisco, Justice Goodwin H. Liu said PAGA was created so that workers didn't have to rely only on the state to enforce labor laws. However, he said, if employers like the defendant, Reins International California Inc., can pay "outsized settlements" to "essentially pick off...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS