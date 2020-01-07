Feds Say Enviro Issues Can't Back Border Wall Funding Case

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 8:17 PM EST) -- The Trump administration urged a D.C. federal court to toss lawsuits from advocacy groups challenging the diversion of federal funding for the southern border wall, saying that the groups’ environmental and recreational challenges aren’t covered by funding laws. Aesthetic, environmental and recreational interests cited by the Center for Biological Diversity, Rio Grande International Study Center and other environmental and immigration advocacy groups are not related to what Congress intended for laws governing the redirection of military funding, the government said Monday. Therefore, the two lawsuits from the groups should be dismissed for failing a zone-of-interests test, which was established by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS