Allergan Accused Of Playing Dirty In Breast Implant MDL

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- A group of women claiming Allergan Inc. hid the cancer risks of its breast implants told a New Jersey federal court that the company is tricking women into giving up their right to sue by hiding a release agreement in a warranty reimbursement offer. The plaintiffs in an action led by Angela Sloan, which was rolled with several other cases into multidistrict litigation in New Jersey, told the court in a memorandum on Saturday that the company hid language in a warranty program that released any claims against the company, without informing women that the MDL was in motion or what...

