Sonos Accuses Google Of Stealing Its Speaker Tech

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 9:38 PM EST) -- Google has for years illegally used wireless audio technology developed and owned by audio company Sonos in its devices, Sonos claimed on Tuesday, hitting the tech giant with a patent infringement suit in California federal court while also urging the U.S. International Trade Commission to launch an unfair competition investigation. According to the 96-page complaint, Google LLC gained knowledge of Sonos Inc.'s so-called "wireless multi-room audio" through a partnership in which Google worked to integrate Google Play Music into Sonos' platform. Two years later, in 2015, Google used that stolen knowledge to launch Chromecast Audio, its first wireless multi-room audio product,...

