Weinstein Dodges Jail For Texting In His Rape Trial On Day 2

Law360, New York (January 7, 2020, 2:35 PM EST) -- A Manhattan state trial judge on Tuesday rebuked Harvey Weinstein for violating a court order against texting in the courtroom, briefly considering prosecutors' pleas to lock him up and rejecting Weinstein's last-minute bid to delay trial. Weinstein, who was arrested in May 2018, is accused of using his position as a powerful movie producer to lure young women into situations where he was able to sexually assault them. He faces rape, criminal sexual act and predatory sexual assault charges. Weinstein has been released on bail that was recently increased after prosecutors said he was "flagrantly disregarding" his electronic monitoring system....

