Capacitor Buyers Seek OK For $63M Deal With Kemet, Shizuki

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- Direct purchasers have moved for preliminary approval of a $63 million settlement bundle with electronics companies Kemet Corp. and Shizuki Electric Co. Inc. in the fourth round of deals to come out of price-fixing multidistrict litigation in California federal court against capacitor manufacturers. Kemet will pay $62 million while Shizuki will cough up $1 million, with no admission of wrongdoing, and the direct purchaser attorneys at the Joseph Saveri Law Firm said they would seek $18.9 million in fees and $6.3 million in litigation costs and expenses. More than $200 million worth of settlements have already received preliminary or final approval in...

