FTC Nearing Decision On Facebook Antitrust Probe

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission will make a decision soon about whether to take formal action against Facebook and other tech giants for alleged anti-competitive behavior, the agency's chief said Tuesday, but stressed the regulator wouldn't break up a company "just because they're big and successful." During back-to-back chats at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, FTC Chair Joseph Simons and Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai spoke about their agencies' top priorities, including privacy and antitrust enforcement at the FTC and the end of net neutrality and deployment of 5G technology at the FCC. In response to questions posed by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS