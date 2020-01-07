Calif. Atty Accused Of Flouting Court Orders After $12M Fine

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 9:21 PM EST) -- A California attorney who was ordered last year to pay $12 million for "serious ethical violations" has been violating a federal court's orders by harassing and threatening class members in an action over a never-built Las Vegas condominium, according to a Tuesday filing in the case. Attorney Mark Obenstine stands accused of flouting a court order against contacting members of a certified class of plaintiffs who alleged Obenstine and others improperly induced them to accept a settlement in the underlying suit, which claimed the Cosmopolitan Resort in Las Vegas sold $250 million worth of condominium units and then never built them....

