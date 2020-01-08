Developer Gets New Trial In Building Delay Coverage Suit

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- A real estate developer will get a new trial in its bid to force Hanover Insurance to cover costs related to construction delays on a KPMG office building, according to documents filed in Texas federal court. U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay on Tuesday granted Hall Arts Center Office LLC's request for a new trial following a mistrial over its claims in December. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on whether Hanover Insurance Co. should have to pay for lost rental income and other costs that allegedly stemmed from delays caused by storm damage, court documents show....

