States, Enviros Bash Trump's Effort To End ESA Fight

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 3:54 PM EST) -- A host of states and conservation groups challenging the Trump administration's recent rollback of Endangered Species Act protections have fought to keep their lawsuits alive, telling a California federal court that the government is wrong to think they lack standing. The federal government argued last month that the legal challenges by more than a dozen states; Washington, D.C.; New York City and environmental activist groups can’t move forward because they’re based on theoretical future harms, not real-life injuries. The states asserted in their opposition Tuesday that the administration’s decision to thin out the ESA has already cut into states’ sovereign interests in protecting...

