Prairie Farms Accused Of Misleading Vanilla Ice Cream Claim

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- Prairie Farms Dairy is the latest company to face allegations that it misled consumers by passing off its vanilla ice cream product as natural when it contains synthetic flavoring, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in New York federal court. Named plaintiff Larrell Darby says the Illinois-based dairy producer markets its vanilla ice cream as being made with natural ingredients and flavors, despite not containing very much of the bean-based flavor. Its "false and misleading" labeling doesn't disclose the proportion of the characterizing components of vanilla flavoring, he said. "The products are misleading because they do not contain the...

