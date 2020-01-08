Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Teamsters Say 9th Circ. Ruling Saves Calif. Classification Law

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit’s recent affirmation of a $55 million jury verdict that truckers won against Walmart torpedoes a trucking industry group’s contention that California’s controversial new independent contractor law clashes with a federal statute, the Teamsters have told a California federal judge.

In a short notice of supplemental authority filed Tuesday, the union told U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez that a Jan. 6 decision by the Ninth Circuit in Ridgeway v. Walmart upholding a $54.6 million verdict that truckers obtained in a wage suit against the retailer undercuts a bid by the California Trucking Association to win a preliminary injunction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®