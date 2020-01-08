Detainees Say ICE Prison Contractor’s $1-A-Day Pay Is Illegal

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- A class of immigrant detainees has urged a Washington federal judge to find that prison operator GEO Group violated a state wage law by paying them $1 a day, accusing the company of trying to hide behind its government contract. In a motion for summary judgment Tuesday, the detainees slammed GEO Group Inc.'s argument that its U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract mandates that it pay detainees working at its Washington state detention center less money. The deal doesn't bar the company from paying detainee workers the state minimum wage, which was just raised to $13.50 an hour, they argued....

