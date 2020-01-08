Driver Claims Insurer Skimping On Car Replacement Fees

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 5:47 PM EST) -- A policyholder claims an insurance company is not paying the full amount of title, registration and license plate fees to customers who must replace vehicles after total losses, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in Illinois state court. Named plaintiff George Pappas, who had to replace his car following an August accident, alleges that Michigan-based Auto Club Insurance Association, which is affiliated with AAA, underpaid those mandatory fees by over $100, and that the underpayment was not an isolated incident but "a fundamental component of defendant's business practices." "Simply stated, defendant has systematically underpaid its insureds — including plaintiff...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS