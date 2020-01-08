MDL Claims Against DraftKings May Return To Mass. Court

Law360, Boston (January 8, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- A multidistrict suit accusing DraftKings Inc. of running an illegal gambling enterprise may return to federal court after being largely sent to arbitration, an attorney for daily fantasy sports players said during a hearing in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday. A jurisdictional problem with DraftKings' arbitration clause could result in a dramatic about-face for the multidistrict litigation, Christopher Weld Jr. of Todd & Weld LLP said, after the vast majority of claims against the Boston-based website and its competitor, FanDuel LLC, were sent to arbitration by U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole in November. The issue, Weld told Judge O'Toole in court...

