Experts Find Security Flaws In Chinese-Owned TikTok App

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- Security researchers released evidence Wednesday showing how malicious actors could have exploited security flaws in the popular video app TikTok to access users' personal data and to post or delete videos without users' knowledge. Check Point, an Israel-based cybersecurity company, found that a hacker could have altered the link that TikTok users were sent after signing up for the app. If a user clicked on the manipulated link, the attacker would have gained the ability to take actions on a user's behalf, such as uploading or deleting videos, Check Point said. The malicious actors would also have access to users' private videos...

