Uber Data Breach Suit Driven To Arbitration

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday sent to arbitration a proposed class action alleging Uber failed to secure riders' and drivers' personal information after hackers stole 57 million accounts and the rideshare service stayed mum about paying the thieves a $100,000 ransom.

U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez granted Uber Technologies Inc.'s motion to compel arbitration, finding that before they could use the rideshare service the riders and drivers were required to sign up for an account, which included signing terms and conditions and services agreements that both contain arbitration provisions, according to a minute order filed Tuesday.

