Uber Data Breach Suit Driven To Arbitration

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday sent to arbitration a proposed class action alleging Uber failed to secure riders' and drivers' personal information after hackers stole 57 million accounts and the rideshare service stayed mum about paying the thieves a $100,000 ransom. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez granted Uber Technologies Inc.'s motion to compel arbitration, finding that before they could use the rideshare service the riders and drivers were required to sign up for an account, which included signing terms and conditions and services agreements that both contain arbitration provisions, according to a minute order filed Tuesday. A group of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS