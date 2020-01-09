Telecom Bill Roundup: 5G Security, Pirate Radio And More

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- 2020 has kicked off on Capitol Hill with the passage of several key telecom bills, including 5G security measures, tougher measures to combat illegal unlicensed radio stations, and the introduction of a couple of new communications bills. Here's a look at what Congress has been up to in the telecom space this week. 5G Security Bills The House passed a trio of bills on Wednesday afternoon aimed at making sure next-generation wireless networks are fortified against foreign espionage and interference, a priority for both Congress and government agencies right now. The first of the three measures is a resolution that encourages both the federal...

