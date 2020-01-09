Ex-McDonald's Worker Says Franchise Isn't A Single Brand

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 5:36 PM EST) -- A former McDonald's worker suing the company over no poach provisions in its franchise agreements told an Illinois federal court Wednesday the chain can't argue that it and its franchises constitute a combined, single brand in the labor market. Former employee Stephanie Turner filed a sur-reply attacking a motion to dismiss from McDonald's. In her brief, Turner contends that she has shown an injury resulting from the chain’s anti-competitive hiring pacts. While the company argued that it’s not possible to show harm in the “single brand” market for all McDonald’s labor, the worker said the court has already found that corporate- and...

