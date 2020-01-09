Dem. Hammers Trump For Not Consulting Tribe Over Wall

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- The top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee slammed the Trump administration for failing to consult on the building of a southwest border wall with a Native American tribe whose reservation is in the affected area. In a letter to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., said that members of the Tohono O’odham Nation have told him that the department isn’t respecting tribal lands and sacred sites as the administration moves forward with its wall plans. The tribe's reservation in Arizona borders Mexico. “The Tohono O’odham Nation existed long before the U.S.-Mexico border was established and has...

