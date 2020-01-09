1st Circ. Unsure Atty Error Led To Fraudster's Conviction

Law360, Boston (January 9, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- The First Circuit was not so sure a twice-convicted fraudster, who is also a disbarred attorney, was found guilty in his first trial due to errors made by his lawyer, pushing back on that claim during oral arguments Thursday. John Silvia Jr.'s fourth lawyer since being charged with swindling would-be investors, Henry Brennan of Brennan & Associates, said his client’s lawyer during his first trial in 2016, a public defender, made numerous missteps. The alleged mistakes included failing to consult an expert, not calling witnesses who could have testified on Silvia's behalf and failing to bring in documents that could have...

