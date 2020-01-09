Doc Urges 9th Circ. To Void $1M Patient Privacy Breach Award

Law360 (January 9, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- A psychiatrist accused of wrongly reporting an Iraq War veteran as a homicide risk has asked the Ninth Circuit to overturn a $1 million jury verdict, saying California law dictates that she should have been held immune to the suit. Tracie Rivera asserts in a brief filed Wednesday that the suit lodged against her by patient Ronald Turner should have never been allowed to proceed to a jury trial in California federal court. The suit accuses Rivera of causing Turner's emotional distress and loss of employment after she told his supervisor with the U.S. Forest Service and local police that he...

